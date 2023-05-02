JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Conservation is seeking experienced birders to help observe migration patterns of birds as part of the 2023 North American Breeding Bird Survey.
MDC is seeking help for five observation routes, including Centertown in Cole County and Bland in Gasconade and Osage counties. Volunteers would complete their survey on one day between May 27 and July 7.
Each survey route is 24.5 miles long with stops at half-mile intervals, where volunteers identify the number of birds they hear and see. Surveys must start one-half hour before sunrise and take about five hours to complete.
Birders should have reliable transportation to their observation sites, good eyesight and hearing and the ability to identify all birds in the area.
The purpose of the BBS is to track the status and trends of North American bird populations and threats against them.
For more information or to volunteer, contact MDC Resource Scientist and MDC BBS Coordinator Janet Haslerig by email at Janet.Haslerig@mdc.mo.gov or call 573-522-4115, ext. 3198.