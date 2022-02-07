JEFFERSON CITY - Early Monday, a package delivered via mail containing a "unknown white powder substance" was opened at the Department of Corrections Central Office in Jefferson City, causing an evacuation.
The department said in a press release that the substance was tested and was found to be acetaminophen. Acetaminophen is commonly found in over-the-counter painkillers such as Tylenol.
The area where the package was opened was immediately contained by employee health and safety team members. It was then decontaminated and evacuated.
The department also said the employee who opened the package was isolated and monitored.
Employees were eventually allowed back inside of the building.