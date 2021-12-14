JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources announced on Tuesday that it is accepting ownership of the Rock Island Corridor.
The department plans to develop the 144 miles of the former Chicago, Rock Island and Pacific Railroad corridor, according to a news release.
Missouri Central Railroad Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ameren Missouri, donated the property at no cost to the state.
The development of the 144-mile section of the Rock Island Corridor will go from Windsor to Beaufort.
“With the recent award of the $2.7 million Economic Development Administration grant and other potential funding through the American Rescue Plan Act, donations and grants, the Department of Natural Resources is able to accept the Rock Island Corridor today," DNR Director Dru Buntin said.
“The Rock Island Trail will be the second rail-to-trail state park system in our state and will complement our existing Katy Trail. Much like the Katy Trail, we expect the Rock Island Trail to help grow local economies and small businesses, create jobs, and provide Missouri with another great outdoor recreational resource. We are proud to support the development of the Rock Island Trail," Governor Mike Parson said.
Development of the trail will occur in sections over several years. Public input meetings will begin in January.
More information about the Rock Island Corridor is available at mostateparks.com.