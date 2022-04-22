JEFFERSON CITY- The Missouri Department of Natural Resources announced it awarded $70,000 in grants to the city of Warsaw.
The funding comprises a $62,500 Clean Water Engineering Report grant and a $7,500 Drinking Water Engineering Report grant, according to the press release sent by the DNR.
The grants offer funding to qualified communities to help cover engineering costs for evaluating water treatment system improvements.
According to the release, the city of Warsaw will use the money to identify wastewater system improvements needed to continue reliable service to the area, meet permit requirements and reduce infiltration of storm water into sewer collection pipes.
The city will also identify improvements that will enable the system to continue operating a drinking water system that meets water quality standards and provides reliable water service. The facility plan should be complete by around September 2023.
“Infrastructure such as water treatment systems are crucial to every community,” Dru Buntin, director of the DNR, said in a press release.
“Through these grants, we can help cities like Warsaw identify the changes needed to maintain and improve their wastewater and drinking water systems," Buntin said.