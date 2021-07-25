CENTRALIA - Boone County deputies responded to 23000 block of Schunemeyer Road near Centralia to investigate a suspicious person incident at a home on July 25 at 12:44 a.m.
Boone County Joint Communications advised deputies that the resident reported someone who was walking around the property threatening him and hitting the windows of the house.
The resident had a female present hiding with him.
When deputies arrived the front door was open and a bleeding Brandon Harrison, age 32 of Steelville, exited the home.
A press release from the Boone County Sheriff's Office said the male resident and female were located nearby.
The investigation revealed that Harrison and the resident are relatives. The female who was present is Harrison’s estranged girlfriend.
It is believed Harrison's motive for force entering the house was to “remove” the female.
Once Harrison was inside he assaulted the resident. The resident was armed with a firearm and shot Harrison.
Harrison was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Harrison was later released and arrested for the following charges:
- One count of Burglary 1st Degree
- Two counts Domestic Assault 4th Degree