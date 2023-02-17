CAMDEN COUNTY - Camden County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a homicide after they were called to a home south of Camdenton Thursday afternoon.
Deputies got the call for an unresponsive male at his home around 3:30 p.m. The reporting party was a friend of the deceased who had not heard from him in several days, according to the sheriff's office.
The male, 62-year-old Thomas Gifford, was found dead at the scene. His next of kin has been notified.
Deputies say they are investigating Gifford's death as a homicide. After a search warrant was executed at his home, deputies said they found "evidence of a suspicious death."
The sheriff's office did not release anymore information and said additional details will be released when appropriate.