BOONE COUNTY - The Boone County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of shots fired at Bur Oak Brewery during a Mizzou fraternity event early Sunday morning.
Capt. Brian Leer with the sheriff's office said deputies responded to the call at the brewery just before 1 a.m. Sunday.
According to students who were there, fraternity Alpha Phi Alpha was hosting a Founder's Day event at the brewery that evening. They told KOMU 8 News a fight broke out between different chapter and fraternities. During the fight students said two shots were fired that sent people scrambling for the exit.
Capt. Leer said deputies found two shots fired into the ceiling at the brewery. He said no injuries were reported.
KOMU 8 News spoke to one student who asked to remain anonymous. She talked about the moment she heard the shots.
"It's really your fight or flight instinct kicks in, and thankfully my flight kicked in as fast as it did. Because I know people got stuck inside because the doors were getting too crowded with people running out. I was one of the fortunate ones who got out as fast as I did," she said.
The student said she got worried about her friends who were also at the event. She said they lost each other in the scramble to get out of the building.
"I had friends yelling at me because they were on the ground, falling," she said. "I'm running back, but also trying to get a peek inside like, 'Is anyone on the ground, are my friends, okay?' It's more of a you're mad, you're sad...it's 12 different emotions going on at once."
The student talked about the importance of the Founder's Day events and what it means to her.
"These events are very special, especially to the black community...so leave the animosity and tension at home," she said. "We're here to celebrate an organization that's been here for 100 plus years."
Capt. Leer said no arrests had been made as of Sunday evening. He said most witnesses did not come forward with information. He said an estimated 300 people were in attendance.
University of Missouri spokesperson Christian Basi confirmed the university is aware of the incident and investigating it. He said MU's Office of Student Accountability and Support will determine whether students were involved, if they violated the student conduct code and if so, what disciplinary action should be taken.
Basi said MUPD is not currently involved because the event did not happen on university property.
Bur Oak Brewery owner Dan Johnson said he was at the brewery during the event and heard two shots fired. He said he didn't want to comment further while deputies investigate.
Mizzou's Alpha Phi Alpha chapter postponed its Founder's Day event for Sunday, according to its social media accounts.