CALIFORNIA, MO - Two people were taken into custody on Saturday, Nov. 21 following a drug investigation at the California Motel, according to a press release from the Moniteau County Sheriff.
Deputies with the Moniteau County Sheriff's Office made contact with two guests at the motel identified as Travis M. Bond and Sarah M. Shikles.
Upon contact, deputies discovered drug paraphernalia and were then granted consent to search the room. Deputies then located methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and marijuana.
Both subjects were then taken into custody and transported to the Moniteau County Jail.
Both subjects had been recently released from the Moniteau County Jail on previous drug charges.