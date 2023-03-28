Deputies searching for Camden County shooting suspect

CAMDEN COUNTY - A suspect in a Camden County shooting Monday night is at large.
James Mark, 31, is wanted for his alleged involvement in a shooting at an apartment on Scarsdale Circle in the Village of Four Seasons Monday night. He is considered armed and dangerous, and should not be approached, according to the Camden County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies arrived on scene and found on male victim with a gunshot wound to his chest. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital. His current condition is unknown.
Witnesses said they saw a potential suspect run into the wood line after the shooting, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.
While deputies were searching for the suspect, an attempted auto theft was reported at a nearby residence. The victim in the attempted theft was able to identify the suspect as Mark, the sheriff's office said.
Mark may be driving a black 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe with an Oklahoma license plate LDV623, but the sheriff's office said that it's possible he's driving a stolen vehicle. He could also be wearing a dark colored hat.
Mark has ties to the Lake Ozark, Missouri, and Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, areas, according to the sheriff's office.
Anyone with information on the shooting or Mark's whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Camden County Sheriff's Office at 573-346-2243.