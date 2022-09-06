MONROE COUNTY − A domestic dispute led to a deputy shooting a suspect in Monroe County over the weekend, court documents say.
Austin Leigh, 41, was arrested and charged with three counts of fourth-degree domestic assault and resisting felony arrest. Leigh, who is from Council Bluffs, Iowa, is being held in jail without bond.
The dispute took place at a residence on Highway 15, south of Paris, Saturday around 12:44 a.m.
A Monroe County Sheriff's Office deputy shot Leigh before he was taken into custody. Court documents did not clearly state when the deputy shot Leigh, but said he was "transported by EMS due to injuries sustained from discharge of a firearm." Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop B Cpl. Justin Dunn said he could not release any further information about the case as it's an active investigation.
Court documents say upon deputies' arrival, there was an active domestic altercation involving an intoxicated man and a woman.
Leigh began walking toward a vehicle with a Katana sword, a probable cause statement said. Deputies requested Leigh to stop, but he did not comply. The deputy then pepper sprayed Leigh's face, but Leigh still started the vehicle, fled the area in a "dangerous manner" and nearly struck a deputy, the probable cause statement said.
He drove for about a mile, until he was taken into custody.
The highway patrol put out a statement Saturday evening, saying it was taking over the investigation.
