PHELPS COUNTY - A deputy shot a suspect in Phelps County Monday afternoon in the 600 block of South Bishop Avenue in Rolla.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control (DDCC) was also called to investigate the situation.
According to Phelps County Sheriff Mike Kirn, officers immediately began life-saving measures. The suspect was then airlifted to University Hospital in Columbia.
The sheriff's office did not disclose the circumstances of the situation.
The suspect's identity is being withheld at this time. No other details were released.