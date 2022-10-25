COLUMBIA − Derby Ridge Elementary students and staff are now back in the classroom after a brief evacuation for a possible gas odor in the building Tuesday morning, according to an email sent to parents.
Emergency officials and district security investigated and gave the all clear after about 45 minutes, Columbia Public Schools said in the email.
The district said it worked to provide buses and determine alternate school locations since the evacuation happened during a period of pouring rain, but some students have wet clothing.
CPS said parents are welcome to bring a change of dry clothes to the school as the district's supply of clothing is not enough for every child.
Derby Ridge office staff can be reached at 573-214-3270 for more information.