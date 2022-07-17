FULTON - When Heidi Altman and Todd Stroder wanted out of the restaurant industry at the beginning of 2022, they brainstormed and came up with Brooster’s Butts, Bones and Pie.
It was Altman’s dream come true.
“I have always dreamed of having a food truck and when I met Todd he was in the restaurant industry,” Altman said.
The portable restaurant of a food truck allows Stroder and Altman to travel to Mexico, Lebanon, Eldon, and Fulton every week. The co-owners drive to their home in Lake Ozark, Mo every night after their work day. Stroder’s day can start as early as 3am depending on how far they have to drive and how much food he anticipates selling that day.
They invested $70,000 in the truck and the equipment with savings and some loans.
They bought the food truck instead of renting it.
“Leasing was so expensive then we just got to visit one night and thought about a food truck and we just rolled with it and it turned out wonderful,” Altman said.
In addition to the $70,000, Altman said the upkeep can be up to $3,500 per week. Expenses include $200 on gas a day to travel and power the generator, $25-50 annual county merchant license, $25-150 annual city merchant license, and around $2500 in ingredients and supplies such as napkins and to-go boxes.
These expenses are much lower than the average cost to buy a new food truck which is around $100,000-250,000, according to cnbc.com.
While placing a food truck in high-populated areas such as cities may seem like a good idea for maximum customers, it comes with a lot of downsides such as expensive parking fees and city merchant license. Stroder said some cities like Osage Beach, Missouri are demanding $500 every 6 months for a city merchant license.
Stroder and Altman drive to The Hill, a deep-rooted Italian-American neighborhood, in St. Louis every Monday where he claims to find the best ingredients, such as pork steak, pizza, chicken, beef, and pork ribs. He buys all the ingredients for the week at once and cooks items that can go into different dishes. For example, the pork steak can be a dish on its own, used on pizza, in soup, and as a filler.
Stroder and Altman started the business at the beginning of 2022, and Stroder said they are on track to be completely debt free in 18 months. He contributes a lot of his success to his background.
After managing and owning nine different restaurants over the years, Stroder picked up a thing or two such as to “keep your menu modest and you excel in quality and you sell volume,” Stroder said.
The small menu helps the food truck kitchen master its craft. “I won’t put it out if it’s not the best I think I can make it,” Stroder said.
The appreciation Stroder has for the community is a large reason for the success of the food truck.
“When you expect it you’ll lose it. When you appreciate your business and they feel that rapport they’ll always come back to see you, they won’t forget you and we don’t forget them,” Stroder said.
Stroder prides himself and his food truck on the food they put out. “When you have passion in things you’ll always excel,” said Stroder.
Customers were lined up outside Broosters within minutes of its opening outside Fulton Medical Center on Thursday, July 7th.
“What draws you in first is that smoke smell that hits you as soon as you walk outside. We’ve been smelling it in our lobby for a couple hours,” Brandy Coffelt.
Stroder and Altman ultimately want to open a permanent location, preferably at the Lake of the Ozarks.
Barbecue has been a Stroder family tradition for generations. Stroder said he gained inspiration for a lot of his recipes from his family and chefs alike. When we asked Stroder where he would take the truck if he could take it anywhere, he said his hometown in Dexter, Missouri. Stroder described the town as a barbecue town.
“It’s just kinda like the sports star that makes it big and always wants to come back and shine one time in his hometown. You're proud, you’ve worked hard to get where you’re at and we have. We don’t taste like the rest of them,” Stroder said.
This story was written and produced by students of the University of Missouri's Journalism School, summer classroom 4180.