COLUMBIA - Despite the rise in inflation and continued low staffing, Columbia Public Works said it is prepared for snow this year.
"It's possible that our response times could suffer in some of the larger storms just because we are 20% down, but looking at how we did last year, everything was satisfactory, and I think we can do the same this year," John Ogan, the public information specialist for Columbia Public Works, said.
In addition to staffing, the increase in salt and gas prices is also something the city had prepared for.
"Fuel costs affect not only the trucks, but we truck in salt from salt mines," Ogan said. "All kinds of things go up when the cost of fuel goes up."
Although these factors could be something working against the city, Ogan says he is confident that it has enough salt to make it through the winter.
"At the end of the last winter season we filled our salt dome with 5,000 tons of salt," Ogan said. "That's typically enough to get through a winter."
The Public Works plow crews drove through their snow routes Tuesday.
The crews kept an eye out for any possible safety concerns, reviewed safety procedures and got more familiar with their routes.
One Columbia Public Works driver has helped prepare the community for winter weather for about 10 years now. He says each year comes with new challenges.
"Sometimes there's little Bird scooters out in the street that are covered in snow, and you don't see them until you hit it," Jason Lampkins said.
Lampkins says despite driving plow trucks for 10 years now, he can relate to any other community member when it comes to driving in the snow.
"It seems like a new obstacle every time you go out," he said. "With cars, trash cans, and a lot of pedestrian traffic, you really have to keep an eye out."
In addition to road obstacles, working against time can cause snow routes to be difficult at times, according to Lampkins.
"If it's constantly snowing, sometimes it will take you the entire shift to do," he said. "It's not that easy to take care of the downtown area."
Columbia Public Works said as it is preparing for winter weather, the community should be also.
"When the snow falls, park in the driveways or garage," Ogan said. "There are preparations you can make like keeping blankets and snacks in your car and having a jump starter ready."
The city of Columbia also offers an online map where the community can see which streets are designated as priority and what areas have been plowed.