COLUMBIA - Mizzou football is back and this year, Faurot Field is at full capacity.
It was a rainy Saturday morning for tailgates but that didn't stop the tigers of all ages from grilling with friends, playing cornhole and dancing ahead of the game.
One family from Fulton stayed the night in Columbia and set up their tailgate early in the morning.
"Super excited to be here with the family, the excitement, the doesn't matter to me. I wait for this all year long so I don't care it's fun," Steven Ware said.
Ware's son is a drummer with Marching Mizzou and he said he's happy to have his family together to watch and enjoy the game.
"We've got way too much food. We've got enough food for like forty people and we're ready to have a good time," Ware said.
Last season, fan capacity in the stadium was at 25% ahead of the season for social distancing precautions. This year, the stadium is back to full capacity again and fans are ready to be back.
"It's fun. Mizzou fans are a special breed. We've been looking for a championship for a long time and we're here just to enjoy being together," Ware said. "It's a lot of fun. I think you know, we missed something not being together and I just love being at the stadium. I love the football team. I love my new coach. So just excitement."
Mizzou kicks off against Central Michigan at 3 p.m.
The university is still encouraging everyone to wear masks at all times while at the game.