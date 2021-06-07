COLUMBIA - The tear down of Alpha Phi sorority on MU's campus caused some disturbance for neighbors on Monday morning.
The girls living in the house will stay in apartments off campus until the new house is built. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/0RLnfOwx1o— Lucy Caile (@lucycaile) June 7, 2021
Construction workers tore down the main house, annex and parking lot.
Alumni and residents of neighboring houses stood outside and watched.
One alumni said she wanted to see if she could get a brick of the house as a memento.
Girls set to live in the house in the fall will be expected to live in apartments off campus until the new house is rebuilt.
One neighbor said the construction woke her up this morning, and she did not expect construction to happen this summer.
"It's definitely going to be a little difficult to adjust to for the rest of the summer," neighbor Audrey Berns said. "Because it is pretty loud. I live on the opposite side of the apartment where this is all happening and I can still hear it perfectly from my room."
The construction workers do not know when the construction is expected to finish, but it will continue throughout the summer.