PETTIS COUNTY − A Sedalia woman accused of bringing a syringe filled with fentanyl inside the Pettis County Jail has been charged with multiple felonies.
Crystal Thomas, 32, is charged with delivery of a controlled substance, delivery or possession of a weapon at a jail/correctional center and delivery or possession of a controlled substance at a jail/correctional center.
Thomas is accused of hiding a syringe filled with fentanyl inside her body, according to Pettis County Sheriff Brad Anders. Thomas had been sentenced to the Missouri Department of Corrections and was taken to the jail directly from court.
The syringe was then given to another female detainee, Anders said. On the evening of Aug. 8, corrections officers saw the detainee collapse and become unresponsive. They determined the detainee was suffering from an opioid overdose.
The officers began life saving measures until a pulse was detected. Narcan was administered, and the detainee was taken to Bothwell Regional Health Center for emergency treatment and to recover, the sheriff said.
No other contraband items were found during a facility-wide search.
Sheriff Anders said his office is researching and will soon purchase a body scanner to be used at booking. He also said they have ensured the jail has easy and plentiful access to Narcan.
"I am extremely proud of our corrections staff and members of PCAD. They saved a life," Sheriff Anders wrote on Facebook. "Their job is tough and they performed flawlessly during this incident."
Thomas was transferred to the DOC. A new court date has not been set for her new charges.