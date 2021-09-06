CALLAWAY COUNTY — A Detroit mother died after her vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned on eastbound Interstate 70 in Callaway County on Saturday night.
Renee Honor, 47, suffered fatal injuries. She was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced deceased after being transported to University Hospital in Columbia, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Her son, 15, was also in the car at the time of the crash and suffered minor injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.
The vehicle, a 2010 GMC Acadia, was totaled.
This is Troop F's first fatality of September and 40th for 2021.