OSAGE BEACH - The City of Osage Beach announced Thursday its plans for a new $300 million family resort and entertainment district.
SkyView Partners and Tegethoff Development are working together on this project, according to a press release.
"People are in a leisure state of mind when they're down there and there's just a lack in quality family entertainment off the water," Todd Schneider, co-managing partner of SkyView, said. "We've been working down there for seven years trying to find something that had, you know, suitable access, suitable visibility, and the key would be something that was accessible by boat and by road."
The entertainment district is set to be developed along the Lakeport property at Highway 54 and Jeffries Road, adjacent to the Grand Glaize Bridge.
Schneider said they look forward to opening this destination for families.
“Oasis at Lakeport will be an offering unlike any other in the region," he said. "We are excited about the opportunity to form a partnership with the Osage Beach community to build a new entertainment district for generations to enjoy."
Admission to get in will be completely free at Oasis at Lakeport.
"One thing to note about this is we're not going to charge an admission to come in," Schneider said. "So unlike a traditional amusement park where you park and you hike up to a gate and pay 100 bucks to come in."
Individuals will only spend money if they feel inclined.
"Hotel, parking garage, marina, boardwalk, stage and a bunch of amusement rides centerpieces a 200-foot-tall observation wheel, which an observation wheel is a modern Ferris wheel," Schneider said.
The plans for the year-round entertainment district include amusement rides, hotels, restaurants, amphitheater, marina and a boardwalk. Additionally, the gondola is climate controlled, heated and cooled year round.
Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe said this project will have an impact on Missouri's economy.
“Oasis at Lakeport will generate over 500 jobs and bring 500,000 visitors to Missouri, further enhancing tourism, one of Missouri’s leading industries,” Kehoe said in a news release.
Ground breaking is expected to start in 2023 and the tourist destination is scheduled to open in 2024.