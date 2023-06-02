The development plan for a new family resort at the Lake of the Ozarks was approved Thursday night during the Osage Beach Board of Alderman meeting, according to its developers.
Construction on the Oasis at Lakeport Family Resort and Entertainment District will begin immediately and is expected to open in summer 2024.
“With the development plan approved by the City of Osage Beach, we are extremely pleased to begin construction of Oasis at Lakeport, which will offer year-round attractions and entertainment for everyone at the lake to enjoy,” said Todd Schneider, co-managing partner of SkyView Partners. “SkyView Partners and Tegethoff Development are committed to keeping the Osage Beach community informed of our progress over the next year as Oasis grows to be the premiere tourist destination of the Midwest.”
The $350 million family resort and entertainment district in Osage Beach will be developed along the Lakeport property that was acquired by Big Thunder Marine in 2021, at Highway 54 and Jeffries Road adjacent to the Grand Glaize Bridge.
The resort will feature 25 acres of attractions and amusement park rides, a Marriott Hotels property, a 26,000-square-foot conference center, an indoor waterpark, restaurants, 200 public boat slips and a 1,000-space parking garage.
For more information, visit oasisatlakeport.com.