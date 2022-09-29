JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) announced the Missouri WIC program is extending its services.
This extension will allow the temporary increase of Cash Value Benefit for fruit and vegetable purchases starting on Oct. 1.
Listed below are the monthly amounts for each eligible person:
- $25 for child participants
- $44 for pregnant and postpartum participants
- $49 for breastfeeding participants
The department said eligible participants need to contact their local WIC agency by Sept. 30 to load the benefits on their WIC card.
The Missouri WIC program works to supply up to 60,000 woman and children with additional healthy fruits and vegetables.
Missourians interested in learning about the benefits of WIC can visit wic.mo.gov or call TEL-LINK at 1-800-835-5465 to find the WIC local agency closest to them.