KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Health Department (KCHD) and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) reported on Saturday there is a single probable case of monkeypox in Kansas City.
The DHSS said the case comes from a resident of Kansas City who has recently traveled out of state.
“We are considering this a probable case of monkeypox virus until we receive final confirmation from the CDC labs, " said Dr. Marvia Jones, Director of the Kansas City Health Department. "We appreciate the work our disease investigation and nursing staff have done to educate themselves on this rare virus and be on alert for it.”
The first test was done on Saturday at the Missouri State Public Health Laboratory, and further testing is being done by the CDC. The resident was also not hospitalized from the infection.
KCHD disease investigators are working to see if the resident was in contact with any other people, and will alert those who may be at risk for exposure.
Monkeypox is a rare virus that usually starts with flu-like symptoms, swollen lymph nodes and progresses to face and body rashes, along with sores.
The department also said the virus is spread though contact with bodily fluids, monkeypox sores or droplets from prolonged face-to-face contact. The virus can also spread from touching items that have been contaminated with the fluids or sores.
DHSS said people should see their health care provider if they are experiencing unexplained rashes or sores, or if they have been exposed to the virus.