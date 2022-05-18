JEFFERSON CITY -- Missouri's Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) will hold a free rapid hepatitis C and HIV testing event Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the State Capitol.

DHSS is hosting the event in conjunction with the unveiling of the "Show Me the Cure" plan, Missouri's first hepatitis C elimination plan. The plan aims to improve access to testing, particularly for high-risk individuals, and invest in patient-centered treatment services for those living with the virus, according to a news release.

The event also coincides with National Hepatitis Testing Day, which aims to raise awareness and encourage more people to educate themselves about viral hepatitis and get tested. 

