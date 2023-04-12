JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and Capital City Cinema will host a screening of "Birthing Justice" at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Capitol City Cinema.
The film centers on the pregnancy, delivery and postpartum experiences of Black women. A panel discussion will occur at the cinema following the screening of the documentary.
Missouri has the seventh highest rate of maternal mortality in the United States with an average of 61 women dying annually while pregnant or within one year of pregnancy. Based on the state's latest pregnancy-associated mortality review, Black women are greater than three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes as white women.
"Maternal deaths in our state are tragic for many reasons," DHSS acting director Paula F. Nickelson said in a news release. "One of those being that most of these tragedies are preventable."