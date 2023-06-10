JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Medical Group announced this week that Dialysis Clinic, Inc. will be moving into the group's former Outpatient Surgery Center on the lower level of the JCMG medical building.
Construction will begin on June 12 and is expected to conclude by the end of the year, according to a news release.
The parking lot on the backside of the medical building, located at 1241 W. Stadium Blvd., will be closed, including the two west entrances.
Patients and visitors will have to enter through the three entrances on the east side (front) of the building.
JCMG's Orthopaedic Center and parking lot will not be affected by the changes.