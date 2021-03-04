JEFFERSON CITY- The Diocese of Jefferson City issued a statement regarding the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The Diocese now says that Catholics should use any vaccine provided by health care officials.
Bishop W. Shawn McKnight of Jefferson City responded on Thursday and said that "Catholics may, in good conscience, utilize any of the vaccines currently available, even if they are derived in an unethical manner, to protect themselves."
The statement comes after the Archdiocese of St. Louis issued a statement on Tuesday that urged Catholics to examine the moral and ethical implications of receiving a vaccine which is "morally compromised."
On Wednesday, the Diocese of Jefferson City directed KOMU 8 news to the November 2020 statement by the Bishops of Missouri. It stated that when available, Catholics should utilize alternative vaccines.
The Bishops also stated that although the vaccine was derived in an unethical manner, Catholics "may in good conscience utilize vaccines, even those derived in an unethical manner, in order to protect themselves, as well as to avoid the serious risk to vulnerable persons and to society as a whole resulting from remaining unvaccinated."