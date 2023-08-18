Diocese of Jefferson City sends $10,000 in financial help to Diocese of Honolulu

JEFFERSON CITY − The Diocese of Jefferson City says it's sending $10,000 in financial support to the Diocese of Honolulu as part of wildfire recovery efforts in Maui, Hawaii.
At least 111 people have died from the historic wildfire, and officials expect the death toll to rise.
“In this time of unimaginable loss, our hearts go out to the people of Maui and all others who are suffering from this tragedy. As we pray and ask God for his mercy, the people of the Diocese of Jefferson City also send this financial assistance to our brothers and sisters in the Diocese of Honolulu as a sign of our support and solidarity during this time,” Jefferson City Bishop W. Shawn McKnight said.
McKnight said the gift is made possible by the "Catholic stewardship practiced by the faithful of our diocese and their collective sharing of God’s gifts with the individual parishes across our diocese."
Additional donations are being accepted online. Gifts should be made out to the Hawaii Catholic Community Foundation, which will reportedly support relief efforts for those affected.