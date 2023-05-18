The United Way Central Missouri announced Thursday a new president will be joining the organization within the next eight to 12 weeks.
Previous president Ann Bax announced her retirement earlier this year after 13 years with the organization.
A 10-person committee was appointed to find Bax's successor. The search led to Lee Knernschield, who will take over the organization in Bax's retirement.
Currently, Knernschield is the director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Jefferson, a title she's held for 20 years.
Knernschield has devoted her professional career to nonprofit organizations. Prior to her position at Big Brothers Big Sisters, she was the vice president of the United Way of Central Missouri for seven years. During her time as VP, she started United Way Day of Caring and created the event, Kids United FunFest.
"The Selection Committee has made an excellent choice, and I have no doubt the United Way of Central Missouri will continue doing great work to protect and serve our community under the leadership of Lee, the amazing United Way staff and agency partners and of course our incredible community supporters!" Bax said in a news release.
The organization expects Knernschield to step into the role within eight to 12 weeks.