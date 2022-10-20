GQT Movies is working with Healthy Blue, Forum 8 and Capital 8 to bring Sensory Friendly Movie Nights to Columbia and Jefferson City.
The Sensory Friendly Movie nights will offer discounted movies, shown in a sensory-friendly format at 5 p.m. on the last Wednesday of each month from Oct. 26, through April 26, 2023, according to a news release.
The series features several family-friendly films, such as Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, among others. Tickets are $5 for each movie.
“We are very excited to offer this special showing to our movie-goers with sensory needs, and we welcome Healthy Blue as our title sponsor whose generous support made this possible,” GQT Movies COO Matt McSparin said in the release.
Seating will be limited to one auditorium. Concessions will be available for purchase.