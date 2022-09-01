COLUMBIA − Fourteen cows are being rescued from a trailer with a fallen floor on the southbound Discovery Parkway on ramp to Highway 63.
Boone County Fire Protection District and members from MU's College of Veterinary Medicine responded to the scene around 4:35 p.m.
I’m off Highway 63 near the Discovery Parkway exit where the Boone County Fire Protection District is working with the MU College of Vet Medicine to rescue 14 cows from a trailer with a fallen floor. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/Qq3wWzmLuE— Avery Everett (@AveryEverettTV) September 1, 2022
The southbound Discovery Parkway on ramp to Highway 63 is currently closed due to the rescue. Boone County Joint Communications recommends choosing an alternative route.
Officials told KOMU 8 that 14 pregnant cows were in the trailer. The crews backed another trailer to rescue 12 of the cows and to get a closer look at the other two that potentially have more injuries.
Crews have moved most of the cows into the secondary trailer. They’re currently trying to rescue remaining cows that were stuck inside that fallen part of the floor. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/M7iG5crH80— Avery Everett (@AveryEverettTV) September 1, 2022
Assistant Fire Chief Chuck Leake said it's the second animal rescue for the Fire District this week.
