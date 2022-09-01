COLUMBIA − Fourteen cows are being rescued from a trailer with a fallen floor on the southbound Discovery Parkway on ramp to Highway 63. 

Boone County Fire Protection District and members from MU's College of Veterinary Medicine responded to the scene around 4:35 p.m.

The southbound Discovery Parkway on ramp to Highway 63 is currently closed due to the rescue. Boone County Joint Communications recommends choosing an alternative route.

Officials told KOMU 8 that 14 pregnant cows were in the trailer. The crews backed another trailer to rescue 12 of the cows and to get a closer look at the other two that potentially have more injuries.

Assistant Fire Chief Chuck Leake said it's the second animal rescue for the Fire District this week.

KOMU 8 has a reporter at the scene and will update this story as additional details are released.

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.

