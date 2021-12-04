COLUMBIA - The first of a three part discussion series on Critical Race Theory and the debate surrounding the curriculum of the Columbia Public Schools was held at Rock Bridge Christian Church on Saturday.
Nearly 50 people attended the event in person with others watching remotely online.
The discussion aimed to inform the public about Critical Race Theory and answer any questions people may have about the theory.
One organizer said confusion surrounding the topic may be leading people to feel a certain way about the theory.
"We want to better understand where people are coming from that are promoting legislation banning teaching critical race theory," Don Day said. "And draw our own conclusions as to how we feel about it and and what we should do."
Critical Race Theory is defined as "a tool graduate educators use to examine why inequities exist in education." CRT is a way of looking at history that developed with legal studies at Harvard and UC Berkely in the mid-1980s.
The studies examine how laws and policies, give certain advantages to predominantly white culture, can ignore the needs and rights of minority and economically disadvantaged people.
As defined by Delgrado and Stafanic, authors of the book Critical Race Theory, there are five major tenets:
- Racism is deeply ingrained in our society and intersects with sex, class, national origin and sexual orientation.
- "Color blindness," the claim that people are capable of ignoring race or that race is no longer a factor within education and larger society, is as illusion that enables the perpetuation of those systems of privilege.
- Counter-storytelling allows people to challenge claims of a "post racial" society, preserve their own sense of self and worth, and educate others by sharing their own stories of marginalization.
- America's civil rights victories enshrined equality in basic rights but masked the underlying social and institutional dynamics of racism.
- Social, educational and economic value is associated with being white, which provides white students with certain rights and rewards while reinforcing exclusionary practices that affect students of color.
Debates surrounding Critical Race Theory have grown more controversial in recent months as educators argue over whether or not CRT should be incorporated into K-12 curriculums.
CRT is not currently taught in K-12 schools and exists predominantly in the graduate and professional levels, though discussions of race are brought up in many grade levels of K-12 schools.
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt called on President Biden to reconsider teaching the theory in schools in addition to the 1619 Project and any other race-focused curriculum.
Legislation regarding CRT is set to be debated during the 2022 legislative session.
State Representative David Gregory filed legislation banning CRT in schools by listing out criteria related to the teaching of history using the policy of nondiscrimination.
“No child should be taught that the future of their success is determined by the color of their skin," Gregory, R-St. Louis, said in a press release. "America is the greatest country in the history of the world, it is not systemically racist. Critical Race Theory seeks to pit our kids against each other, creating division and racial strife within our schools."
Three panelists spoke at the discussion on Saturday. Many of their arguments revolved around clearing up what teaching CRT actually means.
"If it is involved in undergraduate education, it is involved in respected classes that look at race in the systemic disciplines that address issues around education, criminal justice and other school related things," David Mitchell, MU Law Professor said.
Heather Fleming from the Missouri Equity Partnership said there's a difference between teaching CRT in schools and being culturally responsive when it comes to teaching kids about American history.
"How do we make sure that we are inclusive of diverse groups of people," Fleming said. "That all of our students can see themselves represented in our curriculum, and what techniques can we really use to make sure our education reaches all kids."
Fleming said a lot of the time, people are more afraid of talking about race than actually diving into the issues discussed.
"People are scared when it comes to talking about race and I would challenge you that you shouldn't be," she said.
The presentations also discussed the 1619 Project, being uncomfortable about learning issues about race and what people in the community should do when the issues are brought up in the legislature.
Mitchell said going forward, he hopes the community has a better understanding of what CRT is.
"I would want those individuals to basically hold their legislators accountable," Mitchell said. "And tell them that actually, Critical Race Theory is not being taught in K-12 schools. Quite frankly, Critical Race Theory is not damaging to the public psyche, or the psyche of what it means to be an American citizen."
KOMU 8 reached out to Missouri Republican representatives Chuck Bayse and Sara Walsh for comments on Saturday's discussion, neither representative responded.