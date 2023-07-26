A 911 dispatcher is being credited for helping successfully deliver a set of twins in Camden County Wednesday morning.
Around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Camden County Sheriff’s Office Communications Officer Amy Hufferd answered a 911 call from a man who's wife was giving birth prematurely in their home, according to a news release.
Hufferd coached the man through the birthing process and his wife delivered a set of twins successfully. Ambulances arrived on scene shortly after and the mother and babies are currently being cared for, the news release said.
Hufferd herself is also a mother of a set of twins.
"Some days all the training kicks in and, as a result, two new babies were delivered safely!" Sgt. Scott Hines said in the release.
Hufferd will receive a Dispatcher Headset Stork Lapel Pin to wear with her uniform.
The Mercy Ambulance District, Mid-County Fire Protection District, and the
Camdenton Police Department all responded to the call.