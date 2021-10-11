BOONE COUNTY — Rep. Martha Stevens will not run for re-election in 2022, according to a news release from Stevens' office.
The 2022 legislative session will be her last as state representative. Stevens was first elected to represent the 46th District in 2016.
“It has truly been the honor of my lifetime to represent and fight for the progressive values we share in the 46th District," Stevens said in the news release. "Without a doubt, I plan on continuing my career in advocacy as a social work professional and will take with me all the knowledge, skills, and lessons I have learned in Jefferson City to a new role after I finish my term in December 2022.”
Stevens first got involved in Missouri politics in 2013 while working for Planned Parenthood and transitioned to working with the Missouri Rural Crisis Center organizing in support of Medicaid expansion.
In addition to her legislative duties, Stevens has worked as a social worker and advocate for seniors, adults with disabilities as well as health care related policy for the past 10 years.
Stevens was born in Stuttgart, Germany, and attended the MU.
Her key issues include equality for LGBTQ Missourians, reproductive rights, improved access to health care for all Missourians and workers’ rights according to her website.