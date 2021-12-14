COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools Superintendent Brian Yearwood had a racist email sent to his office, according to the district's spokesperson.
The email, which was sent Dec. 8 to Yearwood's district email, said "You need to be forced to move to Africa where you belong." It has a subject line of "Violating children."
Yearwood then forwarded the email to CPS spokesperson Michelle Baumstark, asking Baumstark if she "knew this person."
"It's heartbreaking, I mean it really is heartbreaking," Baumstark told KOMU 8. "That you would have somebody in your community or elsewhere, wherever, somebody say something like that, or write something or think those things."
Superintendent Yearwood has been with the district for almost 5 months and has worked during that time to get familiar with the community.
Yearwood joined the district during the pandemic which has been a challenge for many in the education field.
"Not only is he new, but he's walked into a very difficult time in education," Baumstark said. "I think we can all relate to a period in time when things have been difficult."
Many individuals in the community took to Facebook to address their concerns over the inappropriate comment made toward Yearwood.
Race Matters, Friends President Traci Wilson-Kleekamp said she put in a Sunshine request for the email and other emails received by Yearwood.
She said the fact that more action isn't being taken, concerns her.
"The fact that the school district did not respond to this in a way that demonstrated that they found it abhorrent is problematic to me," Wilson-Kleekamp said. "The fact that they have received all of these emails that are threatening and bullying and haven't said anything, is problematic to me."
Wilson-Kleekamp said she requested emails sent to or received from Rep. Chuck Bayse from March 2020 to present day. She also requested emails that use the words "mask," "critical race theory" or "CRT" sent to Yearwood during the Nov. 1 to Dec. 10 time frame.
According to Wilson-Kleekamp, Baumstark told her the district is experiencing a large volume of emails at this time and has received more than thousands of emails from just two individuals, some containing harassment.
Baumstark also said the district's board and administrators in its central office have been harassed and/or threatened on multiple occasions since the beginning of the pandemic.
"I think that the civility and the support and understanding of our community is key and certainly things like this are just, it's beyond words, and it's very heartbreaking," Baumstark said.