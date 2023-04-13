AUDRAIN COUNTY - Two people were arrested Wednesday in Audrain County after police were called to a disturbance, according to a news release from the Mexico Public Safety Department (MPSD).
Amar Sykes, 23, and J'zmin Fierge, 18, were arrested by the MPSD for their alleged roles in a fight.
MPSD responded to the 400 block of Bolivar around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday. Officers found that Sykes and Fierge showed up to fight area residents, according to MPSD.
Officers said Sykes injured a 20-year-old man, and Fierge threatened people with a gun as the assault occurred.
The victim was taken to University Hospital by ambulance, where he was treated and released.
Sykes was arrested on a third-degree assault charge and Fierge was arrested for unlawful use of a weapon. Charges have not been filed as of Thursday at noon. Both suspects were taken to the Audrain County Jail.