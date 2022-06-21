JEFFERSON CITY- The Division of Fire Safety is requesting that people remember firework safety as citizens prepare for their 4th of July celebrations.
The State Fire Marshal, Tim Bean, recommends that people stick to public displays in order to avoid the dangers associated with fireworks.
"Consumer fireworks are potentially dangerous if there is a malfunction or if they are not used with safety in mind and with the proper precautions," said Bean. "Public fireworks displays bring Missouri communities together for often breathtaking displays that can be enjoyed without risking injury or fires."
According to U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission analysis, 18 people died from non-occupational fireworks incidents in 2020, along with 15,600 who were treated in hospitals with firework injuries.
July 4th is also a big day for fires. According to National Fire Protection Association, 40% of fires on Independence Day are from fireworks. In 2018, there was an estimated 19,500 fires that caused $105 million in property damage.
If one chooses to light of their own displays, the Fire Safety Division advises that they are certain that the fireworks they are buying are legal.
"Those who use consumer fireworks should start by making sure they are legal where they reside, by reviewing safety tips and by keeping fireworks away from children," Bean said.
The Division also recommends that they review these safety tips:
· Confirm fireworks are legal where you live; purchase fireworks only from licensed retailers.
· Only use fireworks in a large open space that has been cleared of flammable materials.
· Always keep young children away from fireworks; if teens are permitted to handle fireworks, they should be closely supervised by an adult; always wear eye protection.
· Make sure to have a garden hose or a bucket of water nearby in case of a fire.
· Only light fireworks one at a time; never try to re-light fireworks that have malfunctioned
· Dispose of fireworks by soaking them in water and leaving them in a trash can.
· Never shoot fireworks off from a glass jar or container.
· Never use fireworks while consuming alcohol.
· Never store fireworks from season to season.
Fireworks can legally be sold by 1,134 different retailers throughout the state until July 10th.