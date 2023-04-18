MARIES COUNTY − A Dixon man was arrested and charged Saturday after deputies say the man fired at a tow truck operator in Maries County.
Ronnie Lawson is charged with four felonies, including two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, one count of unlawful possession of a firearm, and one count of possession of a controlled substance.
According to the Maries County Sheriff's Office, Lawson had already left the scene when law enforcement arrived. With the assistance of the Dixon Police Department, deputies safely took Lawson into custody.
A 12-gauge shotgun and suspected methamphetamine substance was found in Lawson's residence. As a convicted felon, Lawson is not allowed to be in possession of a firearm or illegal substances.