IBERIA - A Dixon man has been charged with arson after an investigation into a late January fire.
Korey Nelson, 22, had been under investigation for reports of harassment and threats to burn a victim's residence. He was charged with first-degree harassment after he located in Pulaski County by Waynesville Police, a news release said.
Then, on Friday, Jan. 28, Miller County Sheriff's deputies and Iberia Police officers responded to a structure fire on Pearl Street in Iberia.
After an investigation by the Miller County Sheriff's Department and the Missouri State Fire Marshals Office, the fire was determined to be arson.
Further evidence determined that Nelson was responsible for the arson, a news release said. He was then charged with second-degree arson.
Nelson is being held at the Miller County Adult Detention Center. He has a preliminary hearing set for Feb. 23.