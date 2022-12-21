MILLER COUNTY - A Dixon man was killed Tuesday after his tractor trailer crashed and overturned.
Barry Wisdom, 70, was driving south on Highway 17 near Airport Road around 5:43 p.m., according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
Wisdom's tractor trailer traveled off the right side of the road, then returned and began skidding. The towed trailer became jackknifed and separated, the report said.
The vehicle went off the left side of the road, struck a guardrail and overturned. It then struck a fence and tree and came to a rest on its passenger side, the report said.
The towed unit also traveled off the left side of the road, struck a guardrail and overturned.
Wisdom was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the report, he was not wearing a seatbelt.