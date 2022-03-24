PULASKI COUNTY - A Dixon man has pled guilty to second-degree murder following a September death investigation in Pulaski County.
Brandon Veasman pled guilty Wednesday to the charge, according to Pulaski County Prosecuting Attorney Kevin Hillman.
Veasman was arrested in connection to the stabbing death of Mark Ethington, which occurred on Sept. 17 near Highway MM in the Dixon area.
Veasman will be sentenced in May. He faces the possibility of a life sentence.
The case was investigated by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.