JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has awarded a total of $79,600 in Drinking Water Engineering Report grants to three communities to evaluate their drinking water systems.
Grant recipients include the city of Glasgow ($24,000), the Village of Halfway, ($25,600) and the Deer Run Reorganized Common Sewer District ($30,000).
Dru Buntin, director of the Department of Natural Resources, says that helping communities is a big priority.
"One of our priorities is helping Missouri communities of all sizes maintain and improve their water and wastewater treatment systems,” Buntin said. “One way we do that is by offering a variety of financial assistance programs through which communities can improve key infrastructure and experience real economic benefits.”
The grant recipients will use the funding to identify system improvements needed to continue providing reliable service and meet permit requirements.