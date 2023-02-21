COLUMBIA - Columbia city officials admitted at Monday's city council meeting that staff did not test the city's drinking water for copper or lead last year.
According to the David Sorrell, Columbia's director of utilities, the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) informed the city of the violation on Friday.
Sorrell said there was confusion at the time whether the regular testing was mandatory, but then confirmed the need for those tests at Monday's meeting.
Previously, the city required testing the water for lead and copper once every three years from 50 different sites. Last year, this system changed to 100 sites twice a year.
According to the Notice of Violation report from the DNR, the report was created on Feb. 8, and the DNR was notified of the violation on Feb. 15. It says that the city took zero routine samples between Jan. 1, 2022, to Dec. 31, 2022.
The report also detailed that the No. 1 required action for the city was to collect the required number of routine samples before the end of each monitoring period.
Marie Thiffault, co-founder of the COMO Safe Water Coalition, attended Monday's meeting and claimed the violation is a recurring issue.
"It's been a pattern with the city to not have either the accurate information or have it on time, or now not knowing what are the regulations," Thiffault said.
Moving forward, she said she is going to continue to ask for information.
"We definitely have to continue moving forward in our efforts to request for higher quality drinking water, because we're worried that it's not well received," Thiffault said.
In terms of action steps, the DNR report said Columbia residents don't need to make any adjustments at this time; however, the report also states that the city cannot be sure about the quality of its drinking water over the past year.
Columbia Utilities should have collected the first 100 samples by June 30, 2022, and the second 100 samples by Dec. 31, 2022.
Water is tested for lead and copper because the metals can lead to serious health problems, such as severe stomach issues and brain damage, if not controlled. The metals primarily enter the water system through plumbing materials.
However, Jeff Pinson, a spokesperson from the DNR, says there is nothing to worry about.
"Columbia has never had any lead and copper action level exceedances. They've always had really low nines percentiles for the lead copper results, all the way back to when they started, back in 1990," Pinson said. "This wasn't, you know, something that shows that there was an issue with a lead in the water. This is just because we set water quality parameters, we needed to put them on the standard monitoring schedule, so they could take those samples, and then we would have those results."
According to the city's water report from 2021 (totaling results from 2017-2019), 90% of water utility levels were less than 0.0582 ppm for copper and less than 3.06 ppb for lead.
Typically, levels under 1.3 ppm for copper and 15 ppb for lead are considered safe.
However, back in 2017, the Columbia Missourian conducted a study on where the city is testing for lead.
The newspaper found that about 40% of lead samples came from structures without lead plumbing, among other statistics.
According to a press release from the city, water testing will resume in March 2023 and those results will be released.
The city said customers with immediate concerns can contact Deidra McClendon, a laboratory supervisor, at 573-874-6242 or Deidra.McClendon@CoMo.gov, if they would like to have the water in their home tested.
Sorrell said the city will investigate the problem and have a report ready for the City Manager De'Carlon Seewood by Monday. The report will detail how the city will move forward and how to ensure another violation will not happen again.