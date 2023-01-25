JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources announced Wednesday it will hold a public awareness session in February to explain the permitting process for sanitary landfills.
Republic Services has proposed an expansion to its sanitary landfill in Cole County. The proposed site is located 5605 Moreau River Access Road in Jefferson City, which is about 6.5 miles northwest of U.S. Highways 50 and 63 intersections, according to a press release from the DNR.
The session will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at the department's conference center, 1730 E. Elm Street in Jefferson City.
Representatives from the department's Waste Management Program, Missouri Geological Survey and Northeast Regional Office will be present. Republic Services representatives will also be present.
City, counties and private owners submit applications for a department review to check sanitary landfills are properly designed and constructed, the DNR said. Examiners say they also check technical factors for protection of Missouri's environment.
The public session will explain the application review process and the approximate timeline of permit application rulings.