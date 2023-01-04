COLUMBIA – One of the worst things most people don’t want to think about is the possibility of having to respond to a loved one in a life-or-death situation. However, doctors say it’s better to be prepared to handle those situations than to not be.
The conversation of what to do in a medical emergency, specifically in situations of cardiac arrest, have been circulating after the incident that occurred on Monday Night Football on Jan. 2.
Buffalo Bills football player Damar Hamlin suddenly collapsed after going into cardiac arrest in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He is now improving but still is in critical condition.
This may have happened to a pro football player, but that doesn’t exempt situations where the average person might suffer from similar injuries under stress on the body.
Columbia gym owner Joe Whitehurse says he has experienced a life-threatening medical emergency first-hand in his own gym, CrossFit Aggregate.
Eighteen months ago, Whitehurse said a gym member suffered a stroke in between workouts. Fortunately, the gym had trained nurses on site to provide that first line of defense to keep the member stable enough for emergency teams to respond. Whitehurse said he can’t explain enough how vital it was for there to be people in the situation, who knew what appropriate steps to take.
“Due to having people on site who are trained, it could’ve been the difference between life and death for her,” Whitehurse said.
Because people responded quickly, the member is now progressing to a full recovery. Similar to the Hamlin incident, it was critical how fast responders aided.
Dr. Brian Bostick, assistant professor of cardiovascular medicine at MU Health Care, says it’s serious and can be detrimental when the body is unable to get an ample blood supply.
“That's the concern," Bostick said. "When the body isn’t pumping enough blood, brain damage, most importantly, but also all of the organs being able to get enough blood flow and oxygen is critical."
Bostick says it’s in these severe medical life and death incidents that the main concern is how much recovery can happen. That’s why Bostick stresses the importance of early cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and the use of automated external defibrillators (AEDs) to mitigate any long-term damage.
“Having as many people know CPR and AEDs on site where these sorts of things are happening — that’s what’s critical to recover as much as you can from these life-threatening events,” Bostick said.
Bostick said the training doesn’t just apply to the professional sports realm. It’s just as imperative to have these sorts of training and equipment in any setting that requires stress on the heart.
“Anytime athletes put themselves in a lot of stress, so those who are endurance running, playing basketball can have cardiac arrest from other causes that are not diagnosed at that point,” Bostick said.
Bostick said cardiac arrest is common and can happen to anyone, not just an athlete with conditions like heart disease and heart attacks. The importance of knowing what to do in these situations can make the difference in the fate of someone’s life.