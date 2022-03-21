COLUMBIA − A Columbia man has been charged with murder in connection to a Sunday night homicide on Pinecrest Drive.
Samuel Ethan Brotherton, 21, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in connection to the death of Rollin G. Thompson.
Police responded to the 3800 block of Pinecrest Drive around 11:45 p.m. Sunday for a report of a domestic disturbance, a news release said.
Officers said they found 64-year-old Thompson with a gunshot wound. Emergency personnel took Thompson to a local hospital where he later was pronounced dead.
According to court documents, Brotherton called 911 and told dispatchers he had been in an argument with his father and shot him with a .38 special. The gun was recovered with one spent cartridge after a search warrant was granted, police said.
Brotherton is being held at the Boone County Jail without bond, according to jail records.
KOMU 8 spoke with neighbors who called the neighborhood "normally quiet." They said they didn't hear anything Sunday night. One neighbor said he saw emergency vehicles go by around midnight but heard nothing else from Pinecrest Drive.
Pinecrest Drive and the house where crews responded to sits one street behind Blue Ridge Elementary School.
Police say the investigation is ongoing. KOMU 8 will provide updates as they become available.