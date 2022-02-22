MONITEAU COUNTY - A 19-year-old Moniteau County man faces nearly a dozen charges after a deadly shooting Sunday.
Ethan Bondurant, of California, was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday morning on charges including first-degree murder, armed criminal action and assault. Bondurant's bond hearing was scheduled for Feb. 28.
According to court documents, on the morning of Feb. 20, authorities responded to a residence on Carney King Road in response to reports of a shooting.
When they arrived, they found four victims. One was dead from a gunshot wound, two were injured by gunfire and the fourth had injuries from an alleged assault.
Witnesses said Bondurant got into an argument with one of the victims, and the argument turned physical.
After the fight, documents said Bondurant returned with a gun and opened fire, injuring three victims before throwing the gun at a fourth person and fleeing the residence.
Deputies later located him on Highway T off of Highway C, after he apparently crashed his vehicle into a fence.
An 18-year-old man was airlifted to University Hospital and a 19-year-old woman was transported to the hospital via ambulance, according to a news release from the Moniteau County Sheriff's Office.
According to court documents, Bondurant later admitted to detectives that he retrieved the deceased victim's gun and fired it at the two surviving victims, but didn't say anything to indicate how the deceased victim died.
Bondurant is charged with first-degree murder, four counts of armed criminal action, four counts of assault and unlawful use of a weapon. He can alternatively be charged for second-degree murder.
He is currently being held in the Moniteau County Jail without bond.