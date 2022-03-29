COLUMBIA - Some people who experience homelessness choose to keep their pet over having a warm bed to sleep in. Minda Edwards is one of those people.
She spent the winter homeless in Columbia starting at the beginning of December 2021.
“This is a first for me,” Edwards said. “I’ve never been homeless before in my life.”
After losing her home, she said she and her fiancé Joseph Bowen slept in various homeless camps and hotels with their two dogs, Milo and Meadow. While there are homeless shelters in Columbia, many of them are not pet friendly.
"We don't allow pets," Room at the Inn's Manager John Trapp said.
This limits the couple’s options.
“Our dogs are our children,” Bowen said. “We will live on the streets so she [Edwards] can have her children.”
He said keeping the dogs is not just about companionship, but also protection.
“A lot of people turn on their alarm systems when they go to bed at home,” Bowen said. “When we go to bed, they are our alarm system.”
For these reasons and many more, Edwards said she does not think giving Milo and Meadow up for adoption would be for the best.
“They saved me,” Edwards said. “The problem is, how is taking them away from the only people they know - that’s not fair to them. That’s not healthy.”
While the couple believes their bond with the dogs is vital, there is controversy surrounding homeless people keeping pets. Melody Whitworth, director of Unchained Melodies, said she doesn’t support situations that may be dangerous for dogs.
“I’m not comfortable with a dog sitting in an intersection, I’m just not.” Whitwoth said. “But I’m also not supportive of removing an animal of somebody just because they happen to be homeless.”
Edwards said she felt the same way before she found herself in this position.
“I would make the foolish comment at that point - just out of ignorance - ‘that poor dog’,” Edwards said. “I wanna offer to pick up the dog, or get the dog food, but what are [the homeless people] doing to better themselves.”
After reflecting, Edwards said her perspective has severely shifted with her situation.
“I think that’s what a lot of people think, is that people will go out and get these animals to help them panhandle or get sympathy or what have you,” Edwards said. “That’s not what it is at all.”
However, keeping the pets does create financial constraints for those experiencing homelessness. That’s where organizations like Unchained Melodies come into play.
Whitworth works to provide supplies for dogs in need through the Central MO Pet Pantry. Unchained Melodies sponsors it out of the Central Pantry.
“We’re animal people, so we’re here to help the animals, but in turn we want to help the people,” Whitworth said. “We feel that if people need the food, it’s there for the taking.”
According to Whitworth, it’s one of two public pet food banks in Boone County. The Central Missouri Humane Society is in charge of the other food bank but requires that participants spay or neuter their dog before utilizing their supplies. Both options are stocked by donations.
Through it all, Bowen and Edwards said they don’t regret their decision to keep the dogs. Edwards said they’re trying their best to keep their family together.
“I may not get to feed them the same kind of food I used to,” Edwards said. “But if all they want is me, then I’m doing something right.”
Whitworth said Unchained Melodies is working on supplying more opportunities for those in need beyond the pet pantry.
“We are actually in the process of setting up more resources for people that are in the [homeless] camps to provide more things for their animals in addition to food,” Whitworth said.