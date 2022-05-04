COLUMBIA - Dogwood Artist Workspace & Gallery announced on their Facebook Tuesday that its lease has been scheduled for termination on May 31.
The gallery has had a month-to-month lease for a long time, but one of the gallery owners said the announcement still came as a surprise.
"It just still was shocking," Sasha Goodnow said. "But we feel hopeful that we'll be able to find the next transformation of whatever dogwood is."
According to the post, the landlord terminated the lease to expand Willie's Bar.
The majority of the commenters on both the Facebook and Instagram post said they were upset with the news.
Dogwood is located in the North Village Arts District. It's been located there for the last 11 years. The District is known for its First Fridays, a downtown art walk when artists from the community can show all their work in all the different galleries.
The gallery focuses on emerging artists, as well as MU student art.
"First Fridays is something that Columbia is lucky to have, because it's also just encouraging," Goodnow said. "The idea that art is alive, and we get to do this thing once a month."
For other artists in the area, being in the North Village Arts District brings those opportunities.
"I really hope Dogwood is able to stay in North Village Arts District because over the years when I would meander through there during First Friday there would be such delightful surprises and I would never know what to expect and that is the sort of things I'd like more of," Columbia photographer Jonathan Asher said.
Chris Morrey helped build the walls of the gallery space and made it what it is today. He made a petition to help save Dogwood a couple years back.
Dogwood will host its last First Friday this week. Artist Bella Townsend will show their work from 6 to 9 p.m.
Goodnow said she does not know where the new location will be just yet.
Willie's has yet to respond to a request for comment.