Domestic assault suspect killed by Laurie police officer

MORGAN COUNTY - The Missouri State Highway Patrols says it's taking over an investigation into a deadly shooting that happened Thursday night in Laurie.
According to the Laurie Police Department, Brian Mummert, 44, of Sunrise Beach, was shot and killed by a Laurie police officer.
The shooting took place near State Highway O and Park Place around 7:30 p.m. after the department was called for a domestic assault, a news release said.
Police say the officer approached Mummert on the porch of a home and asked him to comply with orders after noticing a gun. The officer then fired a shot when Mummert began to draw his weapon, according to police.
Troop F tweeted around 9 p.m. Thursday and said the Laurie Police Department requested MSHP's Division of Drug and Crime Control to handle the investigation of the shooting.
The officer did not suffer any injuries in the incident, according to Laurie Police Chief Mike Nienhuis.
