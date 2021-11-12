COLUMBIA - Prosecuting attorney Dan Knight says he hopes Joseph Elledge's murder conviction will raise awareness for the resources available if an individual feels threatened in a relationship.
"I've got to think that she just wasn't aware that she might have been able to get help somewhere," Knight said. "It's just such a horrible tragedy."
But what are some of the resources for people in an abusive relationship?
The Missouri Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence (MCADSV) works alongside community partners to organize domestic violence shelters and rape crisis centers across the state.
MCADSV Public Policy Director Jennifer Carter Dochler said the coalition collects data and information on all of the services provided by domestic and sexual violence programs.
Dochler said, however, it's important to keep in mind that any data that is collected is still underreported.
"So even the numbers that we have, we're always mindful that they are still an underrepresentation of who all has experienced domestic violence in our state," Dochler said.
According to MCADSV's central Missouri domestic violence statistics, in 2020:
- 3,070 individuals received domestic violence services
- 6,217 hotline calls were answered
- 265 requests were unmet as agencies lacked resources
Dochler said the organization wants to "work toward getting to a place where everyone who requests services is able to immediately get them without being put on a waiting list or turned away because of capacity issues."
One of the services listed in the central region is True North of Columbia. True North is dual domestic and sexual violence victim services program, which provides comprehensive services for those who are in abusive situation. It is free and completely confidential.
Elizabeth Herrera, executive director of True North, explained the shelter operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week for individuals who have no place to go or are unsafe in their homes - whether they're experiencing domestic violence, domestic abuse, sexual violence, human trafficking or they just need safety.
True North also offers non-residential services for victims who may have a place to stay but need resources, like counseling and support groups.
Herrera said she always is asked why people stay in abusive relationships.
"There are so many reasons why people stay in abusive relationships," Herrera explained. "And I think some of the factors that I think we need to start exploring is how we normalize violence in our relationship, and how we normalize as a society toxic behaviors, especially toward women and girls."
She explained it can be scary for someone to leave a relationship.
"Because people get in a relationship because they want to build something, they're in love. And so we cannot discard the fact that leaving that as hard," Herrera said.
Financial barriers, fear and shame are other factors in why an individual may not leave a relationship.
"We've stigmatize domestic violence and oftentimes, we place the blame on the victim. Why didn't you leave earlier? Why are you putting up with it?" Herrera said. "You know, there's always the focus on the victim and blaming the victim for the reasons as to why she won't leave. When in reality, we need to look at people and abusers and ask the question, why are you doing this? What makes you think that it's okay?"
Herrera said she wants people to know that she understands it is scary to leave.
"It may seem that you are alone. But I promise you that there are people out here, I will include myself as one of those people in our organization, True North of Columbia, that not only do we want to help, we are eager to help," she said.
"There are resources out there that you can tap into, to help protect you and your family. Because you deserve it. You are a person and you deserve respect, and you deserve to live a good life. And don't let anybody tell you otherwise," Herrera said.
If you are in need of services from True North, Herrera said to first call the hotline at 1-800-548-2480, and they will then tell you what the next step is.